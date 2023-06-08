Faith and Action Shine at 2023 ACYOA Sports Weekend

By Andrew Yenicag

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — More than 350 Armenian Church Youth Organization of America (ACYOA) Seniors and young adults from across the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America met for the 2023 ACYOA General Assembly and Sports Weekend over Memorial Day Weekend, hosted by the ACYOA Seniors of St. Leon Church in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Presiding over the General Assembly, addressing the delegates, and taking part in the whole weekend of spirited fellowship was the Primate of the Eastern Diocese, Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan.

The weekend kicked off on Friday, May 26, with the 2023 ACYOA General Assembly. Some 65 ACYOA chapter delegates, observers, and Diocesan clergy came together for a day of reflection on the ACYOA’s past year of ministries, discussions about the organization’s bright future, and elections to the ACYOA Central Council.

The 2023 Assembly also marked the dawn of a new era for the ACYOA, as the voting body officially approved a series of revisions to the ACYOA Bylaws. The ACYOA will move forward with a Stewardship Program for its membership, in place of fixed membership dues. In addition, current and future ACYOA chapters will have the option to form regional chapters and to establish campus groups, providing additional opportunities for young adults to engage with the ACYOA.

In addition to the Primate, and St. Leon pastor Fr. Diran Bohajian, a large contingent of clergy attended the ACYOA Assembly and Sports Weekend. These included Fr. Simeon Odabashian (Diocesan Vicar), Fr. Aren Jebejian (St. John, Southfield, MI), Fr. Andreas Garabedian (St. Gregory, Chicago, IL), Fr. Avedis Kalayjian (St. Mesrob, Racine, WI), Fr. Krikor Sabounjian (Holy Translators, Framingham, MA), Fr. Haroutiun Sabounjian (Holy Resurrection, New Britain, CT), Fr. Nigoghos Aznavourian (St. Mark, Springfield, MA), Fr. Stepanos Doudoukjian (St. Peter, Watervliet, NY), Fr. Daniel Karadjian (St. Stepanos, Elberon, NJ), Fr. Abraham Malkhasyan (Holy Martyrs, Bayside, NY), and Fr. Voski Galstyan (St. George, Hartford, CT).