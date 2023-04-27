Resolution Calling For Recognition Of Nagorno-Karabakh Introduced In US Congress

WASHINGTON (RFE/RL) — Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has introduced a resolution in the United States Congress calling for the recognition of independence and self-determination of Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), the resolution also calls for the condemnation of “unprovoked attacks by the Azerbaijani forces on Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.”

It emphasizes that the recognition of Artsakh, which is the Armenian name for Nagorno-Karabakh, is “consistent with the right to self-determination enshrined in various United Nations instruments and the people of Artsakh’s 1991 vote and decision to declare their independence from Azerbaijan.”

The document condemns the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor, which is the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, and calls on Baku “to immediately cease its blockade and aggressions against Armenia and Artsakh without conditions.”

The resolution calls for all US foreign and military assistance to Azerbaijan to be immediately ceased pursuant to Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act “to make clear to the Government of Azerbaijan that further attacks on Armenia and Artsakh will result in sanctions and other measures.”

The resolution underscores firm support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia, which is described as a democratic partner of the United States, “against Azerbaijan’s military aggression and blatant violations of international laws and norms.”