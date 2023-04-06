Pashinyan Expects Karabakh Armenians to Negotiate With Azerbaijan

By Nane Sahakian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday, March 30, encouraged Nagorno-Karabakh’s leadership to negotiate with Azerbaijan while accusing Baku of planning to commit genocide in Karabakh.

Pashinyan said that Azerbaijani forces are tightening the nearly four-month blockade of the Lachin corridor, blocking energy supplies from Armenia to Karabakh and systematically shooting at Karabakh farmers.

“Azerbaijan is making obvious preparations to subject the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to genocide,” he charged during a weekly session of his cabinet.

Pashinyan went on to declare that “contrary to all difficulties” his administration remains committed to its “peace agenda.”

“We hope that in the near future there will be concrete progress in both the Stepanakert-Baku and Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiation formats,” he said. “The Republic of Armenia is ready for such work, and we hope that in the Stepanakert-Baku format there will be a similar attitude from both Baku and Stepanakert.”