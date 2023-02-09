Armenia Releases Map of Territories ‘Seized by Azerbaijan’ Since 2020

YEREVAN (OC Media) — Armenia has released a map claiming to show the territory seized by Azerbaijani forces during clashes since the 2020 Second Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The map was presented on February 6 during Armenia’s bid for interim measures against Azerbaijan at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

This is the first time either side has given details of the extent of territory that Azerbaijani forces have taken control of within Armenia since the 2020 war.

The map shows territory within Armenia’s borders that the authorities claim to have lost during clashes in May and November 2021 and in September 2022. It includes swathes of land in southern and eastern Armenia.

In contrast to two previous major wars and sporadic fighting in and around the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, the conflict that flared up between Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2021 took place along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, with Azerbaijan encroaching into Armenian territory.

In September last year, the Azerbaijani army conducted a large-scale incursion into Armenian provinces leaving hundreds dead. It was the deadliest escalation of the conflict since the 2020 Second Nagorno-Karabakh War.