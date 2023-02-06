Dedication of Ermonian Hall at Hye Pointe Armenian Apostolic Church

HAVERHILL, Mass. — On Sunday, December 4, 2022, by the blessing of Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America V. Rev. Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan, Fr. Vart Gyozalyan, pastor of the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, conducted a dedication service for the newly named Krikor Ermonian Hall with over 100 people present. The hall, part of the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe’s Family Life and Cultural Center, has been used over the past 5 years to conduct Holy Badarak weekly. This was the first opportunity to dedicate the hall due to COVID 19.

The hall, named after Krikor Ermonian, represents the single largest bequest Hye Pointe has received during its building project. Hye Pointe is the first merged parish in the Diocese, and has been steadily moving forward towards the completion of its sanctuary, despite the recent COVID-19 pandemic. The gift, in excess of $1.5 million dollars, was directed to Hye Pointe by Ermonian’s relatives, Jack and Audrey Pilibosian.

Krikor Ermonian was born in Worcester, Massachusetts and was the son of Simon and Satenig (Yeghiayan) Ermonian. He and his brother Mitchell grew up in a traditional Armenian family, valuing hard work and education. Krikor attended public school in Arlington, and the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, receiving a degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering.

Krikor was one of the “Greatest Generation,” serving at both the European and Pacific fronts of World War II. A beneficiary of the G.I. Bill, Ermonian was at Fort Devens in Shirley, Massachusetts, before enrolling at UMass Amherst and subsequently earning his degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering in 1952.

After graduation, Ermonian joined the Army Corps of Engineers. Following a brief assignment in the Construction Division, where he worked on the construction of Westover Air Base, he enrolled in the engineering trainee unit and subsequently assumed a position in the Engineering Division in 1954, where he spent the remainder of his Army Corps career. He dedicated his career to designing flood control structures throughout New England. His reward was the satisfaction of seeing these projects provide flood protection to the populace of New England. He retired from his career as a federal civil engineer.

Ermonian never married, but continued to live on the second floor of a two-family home in Arlington, which had been originally purchased by his parents. He believed in the importance of education, which explains his generous gifts for student scholarships at University of Massachusetts-Amherst and Arlington High School. Always continuing to learn, he was a history buff and completed over 100 courses at Harvard University Division of Continuing Education. He also spent many hours at various libraries and was a benefactor of the Armenian Church Endowment Fund. He had a keen mathematical mind, invested wisely, and had contributed well over a million dollars to various causes. As many people commented, Ermonian was a very humble man. He did not drive but took the MBTA or walked. He left a bequest to UMass Amherst and 22 other charities, including the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe. His donation enabled Hye Pointe to complete the exterior shell of its sanctuary, create an endowment, and provide operational support.