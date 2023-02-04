Erik Bazinyan Edges Alantez Fox Via Majority Decision, Thursday Night

By Anson Wainwright

MONTREAL (Ringtv.com) — Super middleweight contender Erik Bazinyan retained his North American Boxing Federation (NABF) title by edging past Alantez Fox via 10-round majority decision at Montreal Casino, Montreal, on Thursday night, February 2.

In the early going, Fox’s height and reach were troublesome for Bazinyan, who entered the fight as The Ring’s No. 7 super middleweight. The defending regional beltholder had success when he forced the taller American to the ropes.

Bazinyan and his corner realized he couldn’t stay on the outside and try to match jabs with Fox and looked to press the action. He found a home over the next couple of rounds with a steady diet of overhand rights.

By the middle rounds, things appeared to be close on the scorecards. Fox had the advantage in the sixth round but Bazinyan rebounded in the seventh as the aggressor and landed a handful of right hands.

Fox wouldn’t let Bazinyan have it all his own way and continued to make things difficult. The 27-year-old Canadian resident wouldn’t be denied and claimed the eight and ninth by force of will.