Konstantin Petrossian with Ambassador Lilit Makunts
Armenian State Awards Composer and Conductor Konstantin Petrossian

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
WASHINGTON — On Friday February 3, composer and conductor Maestro Konstantin Petrossian, the music and cultural director of Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Church in Providence, and his wife Janna Petrossian, organist of the same church, were accompanied by their pastor Fr. Shnork Souin to the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Washington, D.C. for a ceremony in which Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia Lilit Makunts presented the conductor with the highest state honorary title of Honored Armenian Artist from the president and government of the Republic of Armenia. There was an elaborate and lovely reception in the maestro’s honor during which the medal and proclamation were awarded.

The ambassador mentioned the outstanding role of the composer and conductor in the development of Armenian music and art and wished him continued creative success. Petrossian in turn thanked the president of the Republic of Armenia and Amb. Makunts for the high award as well as thanked the guests present, including the representative of the office of Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed. He expressed his gratitude also to the ambassador and staff for organizing this memorable ceremony.

Fr. Souin offered thanksgiving to the Republic of Armenia, its embassy, ambassador and staff, diplomats and guests on behalf of Saints Sahag and Mesrob Church and closed with a prayer and blessing upon Petrossian, the ambassador and the governments of the United States of America and the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh.

