State Minister Vardanyan Renews Call to Support Artsakh

WATERTOWN — Until recently, Ruben Vardanyan was primarily known to Armenians as a billionaire philanthropist who, having made his money in Russia, was involved in a variety of ambitious projects in Armenia. This all changed when he accepted the position of state minister, equivalent of prime minister, in the Republic of Artsakh around three months ago. Now he has become the loudest voice of the Karabakh Armenians. Vardanyan gave an interview to the Mirror-Spectator on Saturday, January 28 on the Artsakh blockade and his new role.
Not a Stranger
His ties to Artsakh go back several generations, as his grandmother’s mother’s side came from the Hadrut region of Artsakh and emigrated to Tbilisi, Georgia. Vardanyan related, “I went to Artsakh for the first time in 2002. I loved it from the first day.” Since then, he spent a lot of time in Artsakh, visiting somewhere between 8 and 15 times a year, and carrying out various philanthropic projects.
When the 2016 four-day war took place, he said he rushed there immediately from Argentina, while he spent more time in 2020 there due to the 44-day war. This connection evidently was passed down to his children. His son volunteered to serve in the army in Artsakh in 2015-16 when he had a choice between different options, while his older daughter conducted some volunteer work there.
Last year, his youngest son visited him in November and then went away to school, planning to return to Artsakh for the holidays. The blockade prevented that, and Vardanyan said that for the first time, he had to pass the holidays alone without his family.
Philanthropy in Artsakh and Armenia