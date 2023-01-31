Extremists Attack Armenians and Patriarchate in Jerusalem Quarter

JERUSALEM (Combined Sources) — Late in the evening of January 28, two Israeli extremists tried to obstruct the traffic on the Armenian Patriarchate street, then hit the car of Armenian young people returning home from work, Chancellor at the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, Fr. Aghan Gogchian reported.

The Armenians got out of the car and politely spoke and asked why they were being attacked, adding they live in the neighborhood and are returning home from work.

One of the assailants allegedly started shouting, “You don’t have a neighborhood here. This is our country, get out of our country.”

And when the Armenian young man said: “This is also our country, our home is here, we were born here, we have nowhere else to go,” the other sprayed an irritant into the eyes of the Armenian and the two of them ran away.

After returning from the hospital, the Armenians filed a complaint with the police. The police questioned the two extremists and arrested them. One of them was released at dawn, but the one who used tear gas is still under arrest.

An hour after this incident, another group of Israeli extremists, passing along the street of the Patriarchate, tried to climb the roof of the Patriarchate and remove the flags of the Patriarchate and the Republic of Armenia.