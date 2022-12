STRASBOURG (Panorama) — An exhibition on endangered heritage of Artsakh opened at the European parliament at the initiative of MEP Nathalie Loiseau on November 28.

The exhibition showcases the destruction and eradication of Armenian heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Addressing the event were MEP Nathalie Loiseau, Armenia’s Ambassador to Belgium/Head of the Mission to the European Union Anna Aghajanyan and Director of the Diplomatic School Vahe Gabrielyan.

The exhibition ended on December 1.