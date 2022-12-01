Strasbourg Raises Armenian Flags in front of City Hall in Show of Solidarity

STRASBOURG (Public Radio of Armenia) — The flag of Armenia was raised in front of Strasbourg City Hall on November 24 as a sign of solidarity.

Attending the ceremony were the Mayor of Strasbourg Jeanne Barseghian and Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe, Arman Khachatryan.

On November 7, the City Council of Strasbourg adopted a Motion of support for Armenia in the face of the aggression by Azerbaijan. As a sign of solidarity, it was decided to raise the flag of Armenia in front of the City’s administrative center.