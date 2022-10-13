EU Observer Mission Agreed to as Pashinyan and Aliyev Meet in Prague

ByAni AvetisyanandIsmi Aghayev
The European Union (EU) will deploy a civilian observer mission to the Armenia–Azerbaijan border, less than a month after a deadly war between the two countries.
The agreement was reached at a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, French President Emmanuel Macron, and EU Council President Charles Michel in Prague on Thursday, October 6.
According to Michel, the mission will be deployed for a maximum of two months and will be stationed on the Armenian side of the border.
On the sidelines of the EU Leaders Summit in Prague on Thursday, Pashinyan also held bilateral meetings with both Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. It was the first meeting between an Armenian and Turkish leader since Erdogan met Serzh Sargsyan in 2010 in Washington.
Following the meetings, Erdoğan said that as soon as Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a peace treaty, “we will open our borders, gates, air, roads and railways.”