Silent Angel by Antonia Arslan Presented at Prelacy

Before presenting the Prelacy’s highest honor for women — the Queen Zabel award, and Queen Zabel insignia pin — to Arslan for her “distinguished scholarly and literary career, and her fervent advocacy of the Armenian spirit worldwide,” Tanielian stated, “the novel is literally a journey through the valley of death, depicting the selfless character of Armenian women to the world, the women who know how to give preference to sacred values, and protection of culture, even to the risk of endangering their own lives.”

Silent Angel, written in the present tense, relays such graphic and heart-rending details and is so lyrically alive that readers will feel that they are also traveling with the five surviving individuals at the time of the Armenian Genocide during their harrowing journey in the rescue of this precious and huge tome, the priceless Moush Homiliary.

The 820-year-old, 601-page treasured parchment weighs more than 60 pounds, and is three feet long, and a foot and a half wide. The author has written that an abbot and two monks would solemnly carry the holy treasure, surrounded by a constantly flowing cloud of incense, to sick people.

The images and events of the book “stirred memories and recollections of stories I had heard in Aleppo many years ago that were buried in me,” said Arslan quietly and reverently. “This story was born from them.”

The story’s five survivors are two Greeks, Eleni and Makarios, a monk, two Armenian women Kohar and Anoush, and an Armenian child Hovsep who had kept silent and saved his life as his family was killed. These are the five leading characters who come upon the ruins of a burned church, the Sourp Arakelotz (Holy Apostles) monastery in Moush to take shelter and hopefully find some food in order to continue their journey.

“They all have visions of that most ancient and venerated place,” the writing continues. “For centuries, it has been a famous center of culture and the production of illuminated manuscripts. They expect to see some signs of life, traces of village inhabitants who have always sought shelter up there when in danger, near the great dome, under the protection of the majestic khachkars that have accompanied the lives of Anatolian farmers for millennia.”