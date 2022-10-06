ABMDR Hosts 11th Annual New England Walk of Life

WATERTOWN — On September 24, supporters from throughout New England converged on Watertown to take part in the 11th annual Walk of Life of the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry (ABMDR). Every year, the celebrated pan-Armenian event draws enthusiastic youth participation, with numerous students from area schools and colleges. The walkathon is also supported by local organizations, businesses, and community leaders.

Since its inception 11 years ago, Walk of Life New England has received support and sponsorship from several large and small businesses, including PROMETRIKA, LLC, of Cambridge; the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; the Armenian-American Pharmacists’ Association; Watertown Savings Bank; ThermOil, Inc.; Quebrada Baking Company; and Anoush’ella (Saj Kitchen); as well as the Armenia Tree Project, Amaras Art Alliance, St. James Charles Mosesian Cultural and Youth Center, and the Armenian Museum of America.

At the opening ceremony of the walkathon, which took place on the grounds of the Charles Mosesian Center, Shant Der Torossian of the ABMDR New England Walkathon Organizing Committee welcomed the participants. “We’re touched to again see many community organizations and individuals that have come together today to participate and collaborate for this walkathon,” Der Torossian said. “Some of you have been with us since day 1. A big thank-you to those who assisted with promoting this event among their co-workers, friends, and family. We couldn’t do this without you!”

Der Torossian conveyed the committee’s gratitude to St. James Armenian Apostolic Church, Rev. Arakel Aljalian, and Yn. Natasha for hosting the commencement of this year’s walkathon. Der Torossian went on to acknowledge Arax Badalian and members of the Amaras Art Alliance, as the recipients of the ABMDR New England Volunteer of the Year Award. “Arax Badalian and members of the Amaras Art Alliance have been among the very first volunteers of ABMDR New England,” Der Torossian said. “We appreciate their support and dedication to ABMDR.”

Prior to the start, participants held a moment of silence in honor of fallen soldiers in Armenia and Artsakh.

The walk concluded at Saltonstall Park, where participants celebrated the day’s achievements and enjoyed great music, dancing and food, along with those attending the annual Faire on the Square festival.