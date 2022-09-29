US Calls on Azerbaijan to Return Troops to Initial Positions

WASHINGTON (PanARMENIAN.Net) — The United State is calling on Azerbaijan to return troops to their initial positions, Department of State spokesperson Ned Price told a press briefing on Monday, September 26.

Price reminded that Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers for a face-to-face meeting in Washington, DC.

“The Secretary noted to both leaders the importance of maintaining the ceasefire, of maintaining the calm, said – noted that we’re dedicated to a sustainable ceasefire and to a peaceful resolution. We made clear to both foreign ministers that the United States stands ready to support – to support this bilaterally, multilaterally, together with partners. This includes our support for efforts by EU Council President Charles Michel bring the leaders together,” Price said.

“They during the course of that meeting discussed the best path forward, and the Secretary suggested the sides share ideas for how to meaningfully advance the peace process before the end of the month.

“Our message has been consistent for some time. We call on Azerbaijan to return troops to their initial positions. We urge disengagement of military forces and work to resolve all outstanding issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan through peaceful negotiations. The use of force is not an acceptable path. We’ve made that clear privately. We’ve also made that clear publicly, and we’re glad that our continued engagement, including at high levels, including last week in New York, with both countries has helped to halt the hostilities, and we’ll continue to engage and encourage the work needed to reach a lasting peace because there can be and there is no military solution to this conflict.”