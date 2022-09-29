Good Time Had by All at St. John’s Khunjook

By Nyree Giragosian and Karen Kalajian

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — The early morning sunshine gleamed against the iconic golden dome as St. John Armenian Church opened its newly renovated doors to welcome our families and church school children back to Sunday School. After a long summer recess, the church grounds were brimming with laughter, hugs, and excitement for a new school year. The children were all smiles, happy to reunite with their old companions and looking forward to making new friendships with fellow parishioners who will undoubtedly mature into lifelong friends.

Under the direction of Paulette Apkarian, the Women’s Guild launched a festive Khunjook on Sunday, September 11. More than 200 guests enjoyed an inflatable bouncy obstacle course equipped with a slide, a basketball shootout range, craft tents, a flashy photo booth with colorful props, a raffle with various themed baskets, and the popular Crispelli’s food truck serving freshly baked pizza and Bosco sticks. The aroma of freshly popped popcorn filled the air underneath the food tent laden with fresh fruits, vegetable plates, cookies, pretzels, and candy. The Nigosian Band enhanced the event by playing Armenian dance music all afternoon. It was heartwarming to see the children and adults socializing, playing, and dancing, genuinely enjoying their afternoon together.

The committee has worked together since the beginning of the year to ensure families would enjoy this day. Thank you to our committee members: Alexandra Apkarian, Paulette Apkarian, Renee Apkarian, Christine Atesian, Sara Sarkisian, Bell Marilyn Dadian, Michelle Samarian Ducato, Lauren Reizian -Gershonowicz, Nyree Giragosian, Kathy Hasse, Karen Kalajian, Dawn Karagosian, Lynne Kojamanian, Donna Lafian, Diana Mardigian, Jenni Morris, Nicole O’Donovan, Christine Sarafian, Maral Thomas and Kathy Torigian.