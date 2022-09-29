Pan-Armenian International Universal Expo-Forum Opens in Yerevan

By Arto Manoukian

Special to the Mirror-Spectator/Abaka

YEREVAN — The 13th Pan-Armenian International Universal Expo-Forum opened its doors at the Merguelian Convention Center in Yerevan on September 29 and will continue until October 1. This trade exposition showcases national and international firms promoting their products. In addition to Armenians, Russians and Iranians had a strong presence.

The Russians presented some technology products and robotics, while the Iranians had industrial and manufacturing products. Armenia had the lion’s share of the forum, primarily with agricultural products, as well as some exhibitors from the liquor, garment and shoe industries.

The goal of participants is primarily to establish contacts and network.

Among the Armenian products displayed were those produced by refugees from the 44-day Artsakh war from Berdzor. They were assisted by the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada in conjunction with the Syunik NGO and resettled in Vayots Dzor Province, where they now are able to earn their livelihood thanks to this assistance.