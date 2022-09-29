Celebration of Life Held for Dr. Raffy Hovanessian

Archbishop Barsamian concluded his moving sermon with “prayers and love to dear Shoghag, and to the Hovanessian family’s children, grandchildren, brother and countless friends and companions,” and asked Dr. Raffy “to pray for us, Armenia and Artsakh. May my dear and close friend rest in heavenly lights.” Many in the church were seen wiping away tears.

Messages from Church Leaders, Family

The message of Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, read by Diocesan Vicar, Very Rev. Simeon Odabashian, paid tribute to Dr. Hovanessian as “a renowned physician who devoted his medical expertise and humanitarian compassion to the benefit of countless fellow Armenians —most notably in his fatherland of Armenia where his contributions greatly advanced the fields of medicine and medical education.” The Catholicos concluded with “prayers for, and consolation to his beloved wife Shoghag, children, grandchildren and countless relatives and friends.”

The letter from Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I, read by Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, remembered Dr. Raffy Hovanessian as a gentle and highly devoted man “for whom the Armenian Church, nation, and homeland remained of supreme value He respected his circle and was respected by everybody without restrictions. This memorial event is eloquent testimony that he will keep on being the unforgettable and beloved Raffy for his family, friends and the multitudes who were fortunate to know him.”

Several family members and friends then presented loving remembrances of Dr. Raffy in loving tributes. Cousin Alex Yemenidjian, former chairman and CEO of MGM Studios, who warmly welcomed the huge crowd, performed the role of master of ceremonies with dignity. He called Dr. Raffy a “role model and great teacher” for him, and for so many people.

Brother of Dr. Raffy Hovanessian, Dr. Reuben Siraganian, an Emeritus Scientist at the National Institute of Health, remembered playing with 8-year old Raffy in Biskanta, a small village in Lebanon. He said, “Growing up, Raffy was very athletic, and participated in many sports, excelling in soccer and basketball, while at the American University of Beirut (AUB).”

Deeply involved in church activities, “Raffy did not distinguish between the two sides of the Armenian Apostolic Church, or the evangelical churches. The church fulfilled not only his spiritual needs, but also provided him with the person he would cherish for the rest of his life, his beloved wife Shoghag. They would spend 55 years together. She gave him strength and friendship, and stood by him especially in those last, hardest days of his illness. What is clear and endures is Raffy’s love of family. His spirit lives on in his children and grandchildren.”

Close family friend Zaven Khanjian, executive director and CEO of the Armenian Missionary Association of America, (AMAA), recounted how his and Dr. Raffy’s fathers “were two young, orphaned, handsome, bald Arapgertsies who grew up to be artisans and family heads of large families” and whose members regularly visited each other’s homes. “Raffy was an exceptionally brilliant student who skipped three grades and graduated from Aleppo College at age 16.”

In Beirut, Dr. Raffy with Bishop Karekin Sarkissian of the Great House of Cilicia who later became Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin I of All Armenians, established the Armenian Church University Students’ Association (HEHOM) in 1963, fighting for the rights of Armenian students and students of all denominations to become members.

“For me, he has been a brother, friend, advisor, counselor and a man of God,” said Khanjian.

Another close family friend, Professor of Medical Education at the University of Illinois at Chicago’s College of Medicine, Dr. Ara Tekian, spoke about his special caring for his family and his patients, and also for the many multitudes for whom he served with utmost patience, and respect.

Cousin, Dr. John Deirmenjian, at UCLA’s Psychiatry Department at the David Geffen School of Medicine, spoke of Dr. Raffy’s role in Indiana to establish and lead the Asian American Medical Society and aid both Armenian and non-Armenian doctors in finding job opportunities. In both Indiana and Chicago, Dr. Raffy helped establish the AGBU Center.

“Philanthropy was in Raffy’s blood,” he said. “He was a team player, always consulting with Shoghag, and working together on many charitable events. After the Armenian earthquake, they worked nonstop to raise funds and mobilized the entire Chicago community. Raffy also organized fund-raising events for U.S. politicians from both parties who supported Armenian causes.”

Dr. Deirmenjian related that as the private physician to Catholicos Karekin I, Dr. Raffy had a close and trusted friendship. And in his private life, he deeply loved his family, having yearly celebrations with his grandchildren called the “Medzbaba Camp.”

The children and grandchildren of Dr. Raffi and Shoghag – Chief of Radiology at Desert Springs Hospital Dr. Armen Hovanessian, Partner at Wilkie, Farr and Gallagher, LLP Ani Hovanessian, Esq., and Agopian Inc./Art Advisor Aileen Agopian presented remembrances.

“He gave and helped to all unstintingly, and always with his typically humble manner,” conveyed Armen Hovanessian. “Obsessively punctual, he was a man of his word, and taught us the value of being trustworthy.”

In His Words

A powerful video of Dr. Raffy’s life, with his heartfelt words enumerated the highlights of his life in his own words – his birth in Jerusalem, his life with his hardworking and religious parents in Aleppo, his education at AUB and other universities where he excelled, his life in the church, and his unbounding love for his family, patients, and all who sought his help and advice.

Dr. Raffy’s face especially lit up when he paid tribute to his wife. “I had gone to church during Vartanantz and a girl came and stood in front of me. I knew this is the girl. Of course, she was beautiful, tall and elegant. For the first and only time in my life, I waited after church to have a nice and good look at her and see if someone knows her. Her name is one that has always been romantic to me — Shoghag.”

As shown in the video, since Armenia’s independence, Dr. Raffy A. Hovanessian “has been one of the staunch advocates of Continuing Medical Education (CME) of healthcare professionals in Armenia. Recently under the banner of the AAHPO, he initiated a new project – the CME for doctors and nurses in Artsakh, and he designated the Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR) to implement it.”

The Dr. Raffy Hovanessian Education Fund was established at FAR by the Hovanessian Family.

Following the inspiring church service, the Diocesan Kavookjian Hall came alive as all in attendance continued their remembrances of Dr. Raffy during a lavish dinner.

The evening’s tribute was eloquently written by his 15 year-old youngest grandchild, Alessandra Victoria Agopian: “My Medzbaba is a legacy within himself shining and bright like God’s crafted stars. The gift of his love and his care for those who were both blood or not, lives on forever. This is my Medzbaba.”