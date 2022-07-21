FemInno: Celebrating Female Innovation in Armenia and Caucasus

YEREVAN — A new celebration of female talent and leadership in business, science and technology is starting up this year in Yerevan, called FemInno, to be able to feature female innovation and give it a new vibe in the so-called silicon mountains — Armenia.

On July 30-31, FemInno is launching its first edition as the biggest annual international women innovation conference in Armenia and in the whole region of South Caucasus with a mission to promote female potential, to empower women and feature the value they create in male-dominated fields. Moreover, FemInno also aims to position Armenia as a new innovative destination where women also have their say.

“FemInno has featured the topic of the conference as #FemaleisNOW to prove that instead of looking in the ‘future is tech’ or ‘future is female,’ we should confirm that the time is now,” explained Seda Papoyan, the founder of FemInno.

The conference will feature more than 30 speakers joining from all over the world: Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Germany, USA, UAE and Armenia. Among the speakers there are professional women and men from businesses, science and technology. Even several ambassadors of countries represented in Armenia joined the conference to share their expertise. FemInno organizers also managed to invite some government representatives to be sure that the change will happen also on decision-making level.

FemInno is backed by a number of international tech companies present in Armenia – among them PMI Science, Adobe, Synopsys, Siemens, Semrush, Miro, ZEVIT, IPONWEB and others. They all share the values of diversity and inclusion in the modern workplace as well as the female leadership being the new normal.

These and other companies are going to take part in the two-day FemInno Recruitment Fair held during the conference. The participants will also benefit from a parallel workshop and master-class agenda.