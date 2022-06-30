Simon Abkarian Continues to Stand Out in the French Theater

A Multicultural Artistic Journey

In 2001, Simon Abkarian received his first award as “best artist” for his role in the movie “Une bête sur la lune” [Beast on the Moon]. However, his career started earlier, in Los Angeles.

Born in France to a Lebanese-Armenian family, Abkarian’s parents decided to go back to Lebanon before the war of 1975. The war pushed them to run away from the country, first to France, and then to Los Angeles. In the City of Angels, Abkarian discovered theater for the first time, through Shakespeare’s work. There, he joined an Armenian theater company led by Gerald Papasian.

Later, thanks to Georges Bigot, a French actor, he became a member of the Théâtre du Soleil, in France and started to perform with different directors, such as Ariane Mnouchkine, who taught him everything about theatre. His first steps on the scene led him to cinema. He worked with many French producers, especially with Cédric Klapish and Robert Guédiguian, but also with Atom Egoyan. The talent of Simon Abkarian is such that he can play different types of characters, good and bad ones, a colonel (“Kaboul Kitchen”), an Armenian grocery merchant (“L’Armée du Crime [The Army of Crime]”), or a Corsican mafioso (in the huge successful play Edmond).

Commitment to Armenia through His Art

In 2016, he won the French Trophy of the Cinema, with his second role in the movie “Une histoire de fou” [A Crazy Story]. The movie, produced by Guédiguian, tackles the consequences of the Armenian Genocide. Simon Abkarian is especially known for his role as Missak Manouchian in another movie directed by Guédiguian, “L’Armée du Crime,” released in 2009. The movie pays tribute to a real life group of resistance fighters called the Manouchian Group during the Nazi occupation of Paris in 1944. The Manouchian Group has really marked the history of France and its brave actions are still taught at school. Formed mostly by immigrants, like Italian, Spanish, Polish, or Armenian as the leader of the group, Missak Manouchian, it had a huge impact on the French Resistance before being caught and executed by the Nazis. “It affected me because my character is Armenian, and I’m Armenian. Manouchian has this vision of France, a little idealized – me too. It’s important to me to be in this movie because it’s devoted [to the goals of the Resistance] and what these people did was just extraordinary,” Simon Abkarian said after the release of the movie to the French cinema website Allociné.