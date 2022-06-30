Simon Abkarian Continues to Stand Out in the French Theater

By Mélanie Tuyssuzian
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
Simon Abkarian is now a famous name in terms of theater and cinema in France. This French-Armenian producer, artist and playwright, committed to Armenia, is an accomplished artist. His play “Electre des bas-fonds” [Electra in the Underworld] has been performed for 3 years in Paris and continues to be successful.
PARIS — It’s almost 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25, when the cast of “Electre des bas-fonds” bows to the audience at the end of the play. The applause is powerful, showing the audience’s enthusiasm for the play. In this performance, Simon Abkarian modernizes the story of “Orestes,” a Greek tragedy, written by Aeschylus, in 458 B.C. This play highlights Orestes, who was forced by law and his sister Electre, to kill their mother, Clytemnestre, guilty of the murder of their father, Agamemnon. This is an old story completely reworked, performed with dance and profound music, through a swaying ballet format that is fervent and contemporary. This play embodies women’s oppression over the years and makes it as serious as it is beautiful.
Chouchane Agoudjian has danced in the company since its beginning of the play in 2019. To her, having Simon Abkarian as a director is great luck. “I believe I have matured significantly since my arrival on the adventure alongside Simon and his company, I believe I have discovered myself, learned to know myself better,” Chouchane explains.
In 2020, Simon Abkarian won 3 Molière Awards for this play (a prestigious French theater award). However, this was not the first time Simon Abkarian has won a prize.