Turkish Philanthropist Kavala Handed Life Sentence by Istanbul Court

ISTANBUL (EuroNews) — A Turkish court sentenced prominent civil rights activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala to life in prison without parole on April 23.

The court cleared Kavala of espionage charges but found him guilty of attempting to overthrow the government amid mass protests in 2013.

Seven other defendants were also sentenced to 18 years in prison amid boos in the courtroom.

The verdict comes as Europe’s top human rights body, the Council of Europe, launched infringement procedures against Turkey over the case.

Ankara has failed to abide by a European Court of Human Rights ruling in 2019 which had called for Kavala’s immediate release.

“Today, we have witnessed a travesty of justice of spectacular proportions,” said Nils Muiznieks, Amnesty International’s Director for Europe.