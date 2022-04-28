Turkish FM Makes Gray Wolves Gesture to Crowd in Uruguay Visit

MONTEVIDEO/YEREVAN (JAM News) — During his visit to Uruguay, on April 23, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusoglu showed the local Armenians gathered in front of the Turkish embassy in Montevideo the sign of the fascist Gray Wolves organization. With a gesture of Turkish far-right nationalists, the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry reacted to the action of protesters against his arrival in Uruguay on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian genocide.

Amid the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey, Çavusoglu’s gesture raised questions in the Armenian society, including to its authorities, who entered into negotiations with Ankara. So far, official Yerevan, represented by the Foreign Ministry, has not reacted to the incident in any way and there is no comment on the ministry’s website yet. Experts do not rule out that this could have been Turkey’s attempt to provoke the Armenian authorities to abandon the process of establishing bilateral relations.

Ankara and Montevideo are discussing the possibility of signing a free trade agreement. Çavusoglu had traveled to Uruguay to hold official meetings, as well as participate in the opening ceremony of the Turkish embassy.

Representatives of the Armenian community of Uruguay gathered near the building of the newly opened embassy to hold a protest against Çavusoglu’s visit and an event in memory of the victims of the genocide.

(Uruguay is the first country in the world to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.)

As Çavusoglu, with a smile on his face, made the gesture, embassy staff, who were next to the car, applauded him.