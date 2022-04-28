Remembrance in Times of War

And yet, the fate of Armenian children is “particularly tragic. In the tens of thousands, they were burned alive, drowned in rivers, lakes and even the Black Sea, poisoned or massacred.” To commemorate these victimized children, actress Bea Ehlers Kerbekian would deliver a dramatic reading of a Greek eye-witness account from the Pontos region. The author, Efstathios Christoforidis (Sarpoglis), was born in 1905 in Kounaka, in the Ottoman province Trabzon. He lived in Xirolimni, Greece, after the genocide and forced population transfer, and died in 1984. Hofmann related how Christoforidis, as a youngster of ten, witnessed the mass murder of deported Armenian children in his homeland. The experience traumatized him his whole life. His children related how “our father never slept through till morning” because “the heads of the Armenian children are waiting for me.”

It took 68 years before he was able to write down what he had experienced, in a memoir he finished a year before his death. The book, Black Times and Black Day – The Birthplace of Kounaka (1983), written in his Pontic dialect (Pontiaka), includes the description of the brutal murder of six hundred Armenian children.

Enduring Trauma and Solidarity

Hofmann stressed that the trauma experienced by Armenians, Greeks and Aramaeans was transmitted to subsequent generations, who continued to live in precarious conditions. “This applies to Armenians still threatened in what remains of their homeland,” she said, pointing to the continuing Azerbaijani aggression in Artsakh. She added that, not satisfied with its military gains, Azerbaijan has exploited the situation of war in Ukraine to intimidate and drive out the remaining Armenian population through continued aggression. “Many Armenians are indignant and frustrated, that Europe’s and North America’s solidarity with Ukraine, attacked by Russia, seems boundless, while other victims of war, including in Artsakh, have sorely missed it.” She explained that Armenians experience this aggression by Azerbaijan — supported by Turkey — if not as a continuation of the genocide, at least as a threat of annihilation. The trauma of the past reemerges as a “trauma of withheld solidarity.”

Hofmann called on German political decision makers to demonstrate such solidarity, as they have in the case of Ukraine, with Armenia and Artsakh.

Unatoned Genocides

Following Hofmann’s introduction, AGA member Gülsen Aytan read a statement by the Frankfurt Association Against Genocide (Soykırım Karşıtları Derneği-SKD), whose founder, human rights activist Ali Ertem, had joined with the AGA in 2000 to petition the German Bundestag (Parliament) to recognize the 1915 genocide. Last October, Hofmann had recalled, Ertem passed away, just a month after the death of another intellectual and human rights advocate, Doğan Akhanlı. Both colleagues are sorely missed; Hofmann expressed her gratitude to Ertem’s widow, Selay Ertem, and the association for carrying their work forward.

The SKD statement began with a pledge to continue fighting for recognition in Turkey of the genocide that began 107 years ago. Why is it so important even at this late date? Recognition is “necessary,” Aytan said, because “no society and no state that flee from their own historical and social realities, blind themselves to them or even turn them upside down and distort them, has a future … an enlightened and democratic future.”

Furthermore, “unatoned genocides” have to be seen, not only as a Turkish problem, but one affecting the international community; in this sense the SKD calls on Germany to own up to its own responsibility as well as to exert pressure on Turkey.

The genocide against the Armenians developed into a genocide against all Christian minorities in the Ottoman Empire, thus altering the social-demographic structure totally and eliminating powerful forces for development. Turkish society “plunged into profound darkness.” Furthermore, this, the “greatest unpunished genocide of the modern era” stands out from other genocides due to continuing denial, denial which has “been transformed into an instrument of power.”

Aytan concluded with a pledge to continue to “tell our children the truth,” to keep alive the memory of the genocide and “our responsibility for justice … so that future generations may live together on the basis of mutual respect, and enjoy the rights and freedoms we have longed for, without war or destruction, in accordance with human dignity!”

Tragic Fate of Children

Bea Ehlers Kerbekian’s dramatic reading of the text by Efstathios Christoforidis shook the audience profoundly. It simply defies summarization; the English version of the account, “What Our Eyes Have Seen… The Mass Killing of Armenian Children near Farnavazu,” can be accessed at this URL (scroll down to last item): https://virtual-genocide-memorial.de/region/the-black-sea-marmara-and-aegean-littorals-eastern-thrace-and-central-anatolia/trabzon-trapezounta-trebizond-vilayet-province/sancak-trabzon-trapezunta-%cf%84%cf%81%ce%b1%cf%80%ce%b5%ce%b6%ce%bf%cf%8d%ce%bd%cf%84%ce%b1/kaza-trabzon-trapezunta-%cf%84%cf%81%ce%b1%cf%80%ce%b5%ce%b6%ce%bf%cf%8d%ce%bd%cf%84%ce%b1/?searchedfor=Christoforidisoforidis

Actor and songwriter Stepan Gantralyan sang Cilicia, a song considered the unofficial hymn of diaspora Armenians. The entire event was accompanied by music: violinist Lilit Rostomyan performed three folk tunes arranged by Komitas, who was among the first intellectuals arrested on Bloody Sunday 1915. Also by Komitas were Dle yaman and Garuna.

Outside the chapel, participants gathered with Archbishop Yeghishe Avetisyan (Honorary Chairman of the Armenian Church and Cultural Community), who offered requiem prayers and a wreath was laid. Lilit Rostomyan concluded with Krunk, (Crane), which expresses diasporan Armenians’ longing for their homeland.

A report of the Frankfurt commemoration will appear next week.