2022 Aurora Humanitarians Announced in Yerevan

YEREVAN — On April 24, on the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announced the names of the 2022 Aurora Humanitarians, chosen for their exceptional impact, courage and commitment to putting themselves at risk to help others. A $1,000,000 award is given on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors in order to address on-the-ground humanitarian challenges around the world with the focus on helping the most destitute.

The announcement was made in the Matenadaran, the national repository of ancient manuscripts. One of the three will later be named the 2022 Aurora Prize Laureate.

“Such exceptional modern-day heroes remind us that even in the darkest times, a brighter future is in the hands of those who believe in it and are willing to do extraordinary things to protect it. Many of us may feel overwhelmed by the seemingly endless tide of human sorrow and suffering we face today, but the Aurora Humanitarians remain beacons of compassion, guiding and inspiring humanity. It is an honor for me to be part of the Initiative that recognizes and supports them,” said Lord Ara Darzi, Chair of the Aurora Prize Selection Committee and Director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London.

The 2022 Aurora Humanitarians are:

* Jamila Afghani (Afghanistan), a peace activist and founder of the Noor Educational and Capacity Development Organization (NECDO) who has dedicated over 25 years of her life to giving the women of Afghanistan access to education. After the Taliban took over her country, Afghani was forced to flee her homeland – but she hasn’t given up on its people.

* Hadi Jumaan (Yemen), a peace activist, mediator, and body collector from Yemen who regularly risks his life to facilitate the exchange of prisoners of war and recover human remains from the frontlines. As the country continues to experience a prolonged political and humanitarian crisis caused by the civil war, Jumaan brings to the families the only solace left to them – the knowledge that their loved and lost ones may finally rest in peace.