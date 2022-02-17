  TOP STORIES WEEK   07
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
07

Week

Latest articles of the week
Recipes

Recipe Corner: Salpy’s New York Cheesecake with Chocolate Ganache

by
Christine Vartanian Datian
196
0

This original recipe and photo are courtesy of Salpy’s International Kitchen food blog. Discover this recipe and other international recipes at Salpy’s International Kitchen created, adapted, and tested by Salpy Rozario herself.

Nowadays there are hundreds of different cheesecake recipes (https://www.epicurious.com/recipes-menus/best-cheesecake-recipes). The ingredients are what make one cheesecake different from another. The most essential ingredient in any cheesecake is cheese (the most commonly used are cream cheese, Neufchatel, cottage cheese, and ricotta.) What is the difference between New York cheesecake and regular? Regular cheesecake relies on heavy cream and sour cream to thin the batter and create a silkier, creamier texture. New York cheesecake is heavy on cream cheese which is why it’s so dense and rich.

New Yorkers fell in love with cheesecakes back in the 1900s. The credit for the creation of the New York cheesecake is bestowed upon Arnold Reuben, who was also known for his signature sandwiches. Reuben also claimed to have created in 1914 the famous Reuben sandwich, consisting of rye bread spread with Russian dressing and topped with sauerkraut and slices of corned beef and Swiss cheese, then grilled on both sides.

In 1929, Reuben, the owner of the legendary Turf Restaurant at 49th and Broadway in New York City, claimed that his family developed the first cream-cheese cake recipe. Other bakeries relied on cottage cheese. According to legend, he was served a cheese pie in a private home, and he fell in love with the dessert. Using his hostess recipe and a pie she made with ingredients he provided, he began to develop his own recipe for the perfect cheesecake. Reuben served his new recipe at his Turf Restaurant, and the cheesecake quickly became popular with the customers who frequented Reuben’s Broadway restaurant (https://newyorkstreetfood.com/desserts/ny-cheesecake/).

Reuben’s famous cheesecake recipe, also known as Jewish cheesecake thanks to his heritage and the recipe’s kosher ingredients, was allegedly a favorite of actors and actresses seeking late-night indulgence after shows. In 1950, Junior’s (https://www.juniorscheesecake.com/our-story/) opened in Brooklyn and has been a king among New York cheesecake makers ever since. “My grandfather said, ‘If you’re going to open a restaurant in New York, you’ve got to have great cheesecake,’” says Alan Rosen, third-generation owner at Junior’s. In fact, it’s as true today as it was 70 years ago when we started, “You haven’t really lived until you’ve had cheesecake at Junior’s.”

As Mr. Reuben would agree, there’s always time for an impressive cheesecake that tastes delicious. For Valentine’s Day or for any special occasion, try Salpy’s New York Cheesecake with Chocolate Ganache. It’s a cheesecake that anyone can make and enjoy — any season of the year.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Ingredients:

Crust:

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup granulated white sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

Filling:

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: Cheesecake

32 oz. cream cheese, room temperature (use full-fat cream cheese)

1 cup granulated white sugar

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

5 large eggs, room temperature

1/3 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

New York Cheesecake:

Cut a piece of parchment paper in the shape and size of a 9-inch springform pan bottom, spray with cooking spray the bottom of the pan and place the parchment paper, then spray again the top and sides of the pan, place the springform pan on a larger baking pan to catch any leakage while the cheesecake is baking.

Preheat oven to 350F with rack in center of oven.

For Crust:

In a medium bowl combine the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter. Press the crumbs evenly over the bottom and about 1 inch up the sides of the springform pan. Cover and refrigerate while you make the filling.

For Filling:

Place the cream cheese, sugar, and flour in a large bowl. With an electric mixer, beat on medium speed until smooth and lump-free, scraping down the bowl as needed. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the whipping cream, lemon zest, vanilla extract and beat until well incorporated. Remove the crust from the refrigerator and pour in the filling.

Place the cheesecake pan on a larger baking pan and place it in the oven. Bake for 15 minutes and then lower the oven temperature to 250F and continue to bake for another 60-70 minutes or until firm and only the center of the cheesecake looks a little wet. (Baking time can vary due to the differences in ovens, so make sure to check that the cheesecake is firm with only the center being a little wet.

Remove from oven and place on a wire rack. Meanwhile, prepare the ganache.

Chocolate Ganache:

8 oz. heavy whipping cream

2 oz. butter

8 oz. semi-sweet chocolate

1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

In a small bowl, combine chocolate and confectioners’ sugar and set aside. Heat cream and butter in a small saucepan on low heat, until just before boiling, remove from stove and pour over chocolate, whisk until chocolate is melted and the mixture is silky smooth.

Pour over warm cheesecake and cool completely before covering with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for several hours, preferably overnight.

For this recipe, go to: https://www.facebook.com/SalpysInternationalKitchen/photos/a.193574207461364/1881629011989200/?type=3&theater

Connect at:

https://www.facebook.com/SalpysInternationalKitchen/?tn-str=k*F

https://www.pinterest.com/salpyrozario

For all of Salpy’s recipes featured at The Armenian Mirror-Spectator, go to: https://mirrorspectator.com/?s=salpy

 

 

SHARE
Previous Ukraine Crisis and Its Spillover in Armenia
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.