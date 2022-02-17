Recipe Corner: Salpy’s New York Cheesecake with Chocolate Ganache

This original recipe and photo are courtesy of Salpy’s International Kitchen food blog. Discover this recipe and other international recipes at Salpy’s International Kitchen created, adapted, and tested by Salpy Rozario herself.

Nowadays there are hundreds of different cheesecake recipes (https://www.epicurious.com/recipes-menus/best-cheesecake-recipes). The ingredients are what make one cheesecake different from another. The most essential ingredient in any cheesecake is cheese (the most commonly used are cream cheese, Neufchatel, cottage cheese, and ricotta.) What is the difference between New York cheesecake and regular? Regular cheesecake relies on heavy cream and sour cream to thin the batter and create a silkier, creamier texture. New York cheesecake is heavy on cream cheese which is why it’s so dense and rich.

New Yorkers fell in love with cheesecakes back in the 1900s. The credit for the creation of the New York cheesecake is bestowed upon Arnold Reuben, who was also known for his signature sandwiches. Reuben also claimed to have created in 1914 the famous Reuben sandwich, consisting of rye bread spread with Russian dressing and topped with sauerkraut and slices of corned beef and Swiss cheese, then grilled on both sides.

In 1929, Reuben, the owner of the legendary Turf Restaurant at 49th and Broadway in New York City, claimed that his family developed the first cream-cheese cake recipe. Other bakeries relied on cottage cheese. According to legend, he was served a cheese pie in a private home, and he fell in love with the dessert. Using his hostess recipe and a pie she made with ingredients he provided, he began to develop his own recipe for the perfect cheesecake. Reuben served his new recipe at his Turf Restaurant, and the cheesecake quickly became popular with the customers who frequented Reuben’s Broadway restaurant (https://newyorkstreetfood.com/desserts/ny-cheesecake/).

Reuben’s famous cheesecake recipe, also known as Jewish cheesecake thanks to his heritage and the recipe’s kosher ingredients, was allegedly a favorite of actors and actresses seeking late-night indulgence after shows. In 1950, Junior’s (https://www.juniorscheesecake.com/our-story/) opened in Brooklyn and has been a king among New York cheesecake makers ever since. “My grandfather said, ‘If you’re going to open a restaurant in New York, you’ve got to have great cheesecake,’” says Alan Rosen, third-generation owner at Junior’s. In fact, it’s as true today as it was 70 years ago when we started, “You haven’t really lived until you’ve had cheesecake at Junior’s.”

As Mr. Reuben would agree, there’s always time for an impressive cheesecake that tastes delicious. For Valentine’s Day or for any special occasion, try Salpy’s New York Cheesecake with Chocolate Ganache. It’s a cheesecake that anyone can make and enjoy — any season of the year.