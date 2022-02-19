Olympic Gold Medalist Aleksanyan Visits Grave of Tehlirian

FRESNO, Calif. — Fr. Gomidas Zohrabyan, pastor of St. Gregory the Illuminator Church in Fowler, CA, with Olympic Gold Medalist Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan, visit the grave of Soghomon Tehlirian in Fresno.
Top 5 Articles
- Trending
- Most Viewed
- Most Commented
- Why I Am Grateful to Erdogan, the Dictator of Turkey
- A Political Whirlwind Engulfs Nagorno Karabakh
- Libya’s Interim Government Recognizes the Armenian Genocide Once Again
- Aleppo Aid through St. Kevork Armenian Apostolic Church of Houston
- 2017 Hrant Dink Award Goes to Eren Keskin from Turkey and Ai Weiwei from China