  TOP STORIES WEEK   07
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
07

Week

Latest articles of the week
Armenian GenocideCommunity

Olympic Gold Medalist Aleksanyan Visits Grave of Tehlirian

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
2
0

FRESNO, Calif. — Fr. Gomidas Zohrabyan, pastor of St. Gregory the Illuminator Church in Fowler, CA, with Olympic Gold Medalist Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan, visit the grave of Soghomon Tehlirian in Fresno.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Recipe Corner: Salpy’s New York Cheesecake with Chocolate Ganache
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.