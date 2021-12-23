Armenia Named World’s Leading Heritage Destination 2021

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) — Armenia was named by the World Travel Awards on December 16 the “World’s Leading Heritage Destination 2021” and Wings of Tatev was singled out as the winner of the “World’s Leading Cable Car Ride 2021” category, Armenia won the category.

Given the gradual recovery in global tourism following the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic, receiving the top tourism award this year is more important and valuable for Armenia than ever before.

Wings of Tatev is the longest (5,752 meters) reversible aerial cable car in the world, and has served more than 1 million visitors in 11 years. Thanks to this world-class award, Wings of Tatev can record another new achievements, as well as successfully continue its work on raising awareness about Armenia and Tatev in the international tourism market.

“This achievement has once again proved the fact that Tatev Monastery and Wings of Tatev are one of the main and significant tourist destinations for Armenia and the region, and Wings of Tatev cable car meets the highest international standards,” said Vahe Baghdasaryan, Director of Wings of Tatev.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

“The participation and victory of Armenia in such a world-class award ceremony in both nominations make the country more recognizable in international markets. It is necessary to use such opportunities and strengthen Armenia’s position as a world’s leading heritage destination and a leading cable car ride through continuous marketing campaigns,” said Gayane Ayvazyan, Public Relations Expert of the Tourism Committee of the RA Ministry of Economy.