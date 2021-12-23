Berlin Welcomes New Ambassador

BERLIN — On December 14, German President Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier received new Armenian Ambassador to Germany Victor Yengibaryan, who officially presented his credentials. Steinmeier congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his new mission. Thanking the President for his welcome, Ambassador Yengibaryan said he would do everything in his power to further develop the friendly relations between the two countries. As reported on the Armenian Embassy website, the two discussed perspectives for bilateral cooperation in political, economic and cultural areas.

Yengibaryan, born on July 11, 1981 in Talin, Armenia, received his BA from Yerevan State University in 2002, and continued studies at the Open University in Hagen, Germany. He obtained his master’s degree from Ruhr University in Bochum, and in 2018 did graduate study at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University in the US.

His association with Germany goes back to 2002, when he served as member of the board of the Armenian-Academic Society. From 2005-2006, he worked as a data processor at the UNDP Program for humanitarian mine clearing, continued work with the United Nations from 2008 to 2010 as board member of the UN Millennium Development Goals. From 2011 to 2013, he was Portfolio Manager at the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), and advisor for international cooperation.

He served as President of the Armenian Council of the European Movement International from 2005 to 2018, in the European Movement Armenia. In 2018 he became a member of the Yerevan City Council.

He served as member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia from 2019 to 2021 in the My Step faction.

Yengibaryan, who is married with two children, received his appointment to Berlin on November 5, 2021. He speaks English, Russian and German.