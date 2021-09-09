  TOP STORIES WEEK   36
 

Ariana Nigoghosian
Community

Ariana Maral Nigoghosian Receives Daughters of Vartan 2021 Zabelle Chapter Undergraduate Merit Scholarship

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
20
0

DETROIT — The Daughters of Vartan value the importance of recognizing the academic accomplishments of Armenian college students. This year the Zabelle Chapter awarded the Merit Scholarship for an undergraduate student to Ariana Maral Nigoghosian.

The Daughters of Vartan were unable to honor her at their annual June dinner, because it was cancelled due to Covid-19. They will honor her at a special dinner and introduce her to the membership when they can once again assemble safely.

Ariana is the daughter of Gregory and Laura Nigoghosian of Northville, MI, the great-granddaughter of the late KV Past Commander Edward and late DV Past Chairwoman Frances Korkoian, the granddaughter of the late George and Susie Mardiros and George and Karen Nigosian, the great-niece of DV National Chairwoman Gloria Korkoian, KV PGC Edward and DV PNC Yvonne Korkoian and cousin of KV Past Commander Christopher Korkoian.

Ariana is in her third year at the University of Michigan majoring in neuroscience, where she continues her academic excellence.

While maintaining a 3.99 GPA and graduating Summa Cum Laude from Northville High School, Ariana was president of Smiles for Students, which bridges the social gap between special and general education students by planning bi-monthly meetings and an annual sound-sensitive, epilepsy safe school dance. Since 2020, she is an Executive Board Member of the Special Olympics where she participates in weekly workouts with athletes to promote emotional and physical well-being. At the University of Michigan, she is an Executive Board Member of the Armenian Student’s Cultural Association. Since 2018, she had been an active member of the Armenian Youth Federation as the Corresponding Secretary & Central Membership Council.

Ariana was instrumental in raising funds and awareness for displaced Armenians affected by the recent Artsakh War.

Ariana said, “My experience with individuals with special needs, my interest in neuroscience, and my Armenian heritage may seem to be completely separate topics. However, in my eyes, they are completely connected. It is my Armenian family that has taught me altruism. It is my Armenian community that has taught me activism and advocacy for the voices of others. It is my Armenian ancestors that have taught me that perseverance is the gateway to any hope, dream, goal, or desire. I hold the stories of my great-grandparents close to my heart. Their courage allowed them to survive the worst act of hate ever inflicted upon a people. I will channel their perseverance in all that do, to show that Armenians will forever have a place in this world.”

 

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
