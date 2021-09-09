Ariana Maral Nigoghosian Receives Daughters of Vartan 2021 Zabelle Chapter Undergraduate Merit Scholarship

DETROIT — The Daughters of Vartan value the importance of recognizing the academic accomplishments of Armenian college students. This year the Zabelle Chapter awarded the Merit Scholarship for an undergraduate student to Ariana Maral Nigoghosian.

The Daughters of Vartan were unable to honor her at their annual June dinner, because it was cancelled due to Covid-19. They will honor her at a special dinner and introduce her to the membership when they can once again assemble safely.

Ariana is the daughter of Gregory and Laura Nigoghosian of Northville, MI, the great-granddaughter of the late KV Past Commander Edward and late DV Past Chairwoman Frances Korkoian, the granddaughter of the late George and Susie Mardiros and George and Karen Nigosian, the great-niece of DV National Chairwoman Gloria Korkoian, KV PGC Edward and DV PNC Yvonne Korkoian and cousin of KV Past Commander Christopher Korkoian.

Ariana is in her third year at the University of Michigan majoring in neuroscience, where she continues her academic excellence.

While maintaining a 3.99 GPA and graduating Summa Cum Laude from Northville High School, Ariana was president of Smiles for Students, which bridges the social gap between special and general education students by planning bi-monthly meetings and an annual sound-sensitive, epilepsy safe school dance. Since 2020, she is an Executive Board Member of the Special Olympics where she participates in weekly workouts with athletes to promote emotional and physical well-being. At the University of Michigan, she is an Executive Board Member of the Armenian Student’s Cultural Association. Since 2018, she had been an active member of the Armenian Youth Federation as the Corresponding Secretary & Central Membership Council.

Ariana was instrumental in raising funds and awareness for displaced Armenians affected by the recent Artsakh War.