Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Attends Iran President’s Inauguration

TEHRAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Iran on August 8 to meet with the newly-elected President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ibrahim Raisi. After the official welcoming ceremony at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport, the prime minister left for the residence of the President of Iran, where he was welcomed by Raisi.

During the meeting, the Iranian president thanked Pashinyan for accepting the invitation and arriving in Iran on a working visit, adding that Iran attaches importance to the continuous development of relations with Armenia in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres.

Pashinyan thanked Raisi for the hospitality and congratulated him on being elected president. He stressed that multilateral cooperation with Iran is of primary importance for Armenia.

“The centuries-old friendship of our two peoples, the close historical and cultural relations are the basis for further development of bilateral cooperation. We are ready to continue our dialogue through joint efforts and further enrich the agenda of bilateral cooperation. The fact that I am here today testifies to our commitment to deepen relations and strengthen cooperation between Armenia and Iran at the highest level,” Pashinyan noted.

In the context of strengthening bilateral ties, he said he considered the role of the Armenian community of Iran vital and thanked the government of the country for providing all the necessary opportunities to preserve the national identity among the community.

The two leaders discussed a range of issues related to the strengthening of trade and economic ties. In particular, they considered the activity of the Meghri free economic zone and the possibility of applying Iran’s free trade regime with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) as a stimulus to develop cooperation in this sphere. The parties considered the development of regional channels a priority, where the development of transport and cable communication from the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea will be of key importance.