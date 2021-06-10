Mediterranean Couscous Pilaf

1/2 cup diced scallions

1/2 cup chopped dried apricots

1/3 cup dried currants (or golden raisins)

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt (for general seasoning)

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Serves 8.

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Spread the nuts on a baking pan and toast, stirring once, until lightly browned and fragrant, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool.

Combine the water and salt in a large saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to a boil.

In a medium saucepan, combine the couscous, cinnamon, and turmeric, and mix well. Add the oil and stir well to coat the grains. Add the boiled water gradually, mixing well.

Cover with a lid and let sit for 15 minutes until the grains are tender. If needed, add a little more boiling water, and let the couscous sit for an additional 5 minutes. Fluff the couscous with a fork.

In a large bowl, combine the warm couscous, nuts, scallions, apricots, currants, cilantro, parsley, salt, and pepper. Toss to mix well. Taste and adjust the seasonings as needed. Serve warm or at room temperature. This pilaf can be made up to 4 hours in advance and kept covered at room temperature.

With beautiful pictures and sumptuous recipes, the For the Love of Apricots Cookbook will take you on a nostalgic journey with Lisa Prince Newman, an accomplished home cook and city planner. Short essays sprinkled throughout the cookbook evoke the region’s 100-year orchard era and the rapid transformation of the Santa Clara Valley, affectionately known as the “Valley of Heart’s Delight,” into Silicon Valley.

