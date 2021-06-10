Mediterranean Couscous Pilaf

This versatile couscous recipe is courtesy of Lisa Prince Newman, author of the bestselling cookbook/memoir For the Love of Apricots: Recipes & Memories of the Santa Clara Valley, now in its second printing.
Lisa’s cookbook features recipes that use apricots in every form: fresh, dried, preserved, and liqueurs so you can enjoy the wonderful taste, brilliant color, and health benefits of apricots all year long. “This recipe comes from Chef Heidi Krahling, owner of Insalata’s Restaurant,” says Lisa, a favorite Mediterranean fine-dining establishment in Marin County California. “I have gently adapted Heidi’s Couscous Pilaf recipe to present dried apricots in a tasty, colorful medley of nuts, fruits, and herbs.”
Apricots have very little sugar and are a great source of many antioxidants, including beta carotene and vitamins A, C, and E. Plus apricots add brilliant color and a bright, tangy flavor to every dish. Couscous, which is grain-based, has fewer calories than rice or quinoa. Lisa points out, “This couscous comes together quickly. The dried apricots and nuts provide hints of sweetness and crunch, while spices like cinnamon and turmeric supply a depth of flavor that will keep you coming back for more. This recipe is a wonderful addition to weeknight dinners or casual get-togethers.”
Ingredients:
1/2 cup pistachios or almonds