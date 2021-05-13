Armenian Heritage Park Programs to Be in Person Starting in June

BOSTON — Programs at Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway, Boston are happening in person beginning in June. Also, the first Park’s Giving Day is on Thursday, May 20, a day to support the Park’s care while funds are being raised to fully endow the fund for care. Every gift counts, and can be made on or before May 20, either on online at ArmenianHeritagePark.org or by mail. Donors will be acknowledged in the Park’s Giving Day Thank You!

Tea & Tranquility at the Park launches the series of summer programs. This late afternoon monthly program on a Wednesday at 4pm engages all to come together, meet /greet, walk the labyrinth, view the Abstract Sculpture’s 2021 Reconfiguration, and tie a ribbon with your wish on The Wishing Tree. The first Tea & Tranquility is on Wednesday, June 9 at 4 p.m. Several chefs who participated in the Celebrating What Unites Us! virtual cooking series this past year will be joining us. Boston Mayoral Candidates are joining us to meet/greet for the Tea & Tranquility on July 13, and on August 11 also something special. Tea & Tranquility series continues to be offered in collaboration with City of Boston Age-Friendly and MEM Tea Imports.

Labyrinth Walking Wellness series is monthly at the Park on Sundays at 2 p.m. The series was held virtually this past year to keep people connected, coming together, is being offered in collaborations with the City of Boston Age-Friendly, Boston Public Health Commission, The Eliot K-8 Innovation School/Boston Public School and The Greenway Conversancy Fitness program. The focus of the first program on Sunday, June 13 is Labyrinth Walking: A Mindfulness Tool, Sunday, July 11 focuses on Labyrinth Walking: A Self-Discovery Journey, and Sunday, August 1 focuses on Labyrinth Walking: A Wellness Journey. Co-facilitators for the series are Kristin Asadourian, MSW – Leadership Coach and Founder of Living Become, LLC and Katrina Piehler, CWC, LMT – Wellness Coach and Founder of Living from Center.

Under the August Moon is set for Thursday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m.

As historic Faneuil Hall has yet to reopen, planning is on hold for the Welcome Reception for New Citizens and Their Families at the Park following their Naturalization Ceremony at Faneuil Hall. The annual program, hosted by the Park’s Noubar and Anna Afeyan Endowed Fund, is offered in collaboration with the City of Boston, arts and community organizations.

Programs are planned under the leadership of the Friends of Armenian Heritage Park Programs Planning Team – Kristin Asadourian, Jason Behrens, Andrea Burns, Susan Deranian, Tom Dow, Manneh Ghazarians, Carol Ishkanian. Catherine Minassian, Dr. Armineh Mirzabegian, Rita Pagliuca, Katrina Piehler, Tsoleen Sarian, Barbara Tellalian, Ann Zacarian, Chiara Megighian Zenati and Zareh Zurabyan.