Annual Armenian Madagh Picnic Set for June 27 at St. Hagop Church in Racine

Also, visit this site to view an amazing 25-minute multimedia video created by Tali Gelenian of the “Madagh,” an Armenian cultural tradition in Racine, Wisconsin: https://racinearmenianmadagh.wordpress.com. (This video was part of the work of Tali’s senior honors thesis at the University of Vermont.)

Similar to last year’s event, the church will print any donation and message received by June 1, 2021 on a thank you card that we will be distributed along with the Madagh and bulghur pilaf served on the day of the event.

In addition, the church will post any donation and message received at any time on the Armenian “Madagh” Facebook site at: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Event/Armenian-Madagh-Picnic-St-Hago

p-ChurchRacine-Wisconsin-250610052493495/

Madagh is also what Armenians have named the stew that is prepared for the event, traditionally made with lamb (or beef) to represent the ram that God asked Abraham to offer in the place of his son, Isaac. The Madagh stew is cooked over open-fire pits and provided for free by the church in the spirit of charity, good faith, and fellowship to all.

“On behalf of St. Hagop Armenian Church, we wish to thank everyone in advance for their ongoing support during such challenging times. Although once again we will not have the opportunity to gather altogether as one big ‘Armenian family’ at Johnson Park this year, our sincere hope and desire is that we can all symbolically ‘break bread together’ via our June event in order to carry on our 83-year tradition of family, friends and Armenian hospitality,” adds Khaligian.

For questions or if you are interested in becoming a sponsor for this year’s event, please contact Zohrab Khaligian at khaligian@netzero.net. “This year, our goal is to ensure we provide every donor with the proper name recognition for supporting our church,” he adds.

“This is my favorite day of the year. How much better can it get than spending a beautiful summer day with friends and family, eating authentic Armenian dishes and treats, music and dancing, children’s snacks/drinks…truly the list goes on! Don’t miss the freewill offering in the morning (beef stew/rice) and children’s entertainment in the afternoon (balloon animals, face painting). I always make a day of this, inviting my family and friends…bring your lawn chairs, footballs/Frisbees, pets, and join the fun,” says supporter Nora Fronjian.

There are many delicious recipes that St. Hagop Armenian Church prepares for the picnic, but for bakers looking to expand their bread repertoire, katah is a perfect place to start. It’s one of the most popular breads, and baked into this particular katah recipe is a story of community and resilience that St. Hagop Church continues to celebrate. “This recipe was brought to Racine by Armenian women from the villages of Tomarza, Khapert, and Jujun in the Anatolia region of present-day Turkey. They were part of the displaced Armenians who fled their homeland during the 1915 Genocide,” writes Tali Galenian. (See: https://mirrorspectator.com/2021/03/04/breaking-bread-with-armenian-katah/)

“These women and their families found themselves in Racine, a small industrial city in the very southeast corner of Wisconsin on the shores of Lake Michigan.” Since then, these recipes have been passed down over generations, largely by word of mouth, until they were finally captured and immortalized in a collective community cookbook, Cooking Like Mama.

For the recipe, see: https://www.kingarthurbaking.com/recipes/katah-butter-layered-armenian-pastry-recipe

ORDER TODAY: Cooking Like Mama is available from St. Hagop. If you’re interested in purchasing a copy, please contact the cookbook caretaker, Denise Lansing, at (262) 672-9265. The cost is $25.00 plus shipping and handling, with all proceeds to benefiting St. Hagop.

Year after year, the meals in Cooking Like Mama have brought people together to honor the story of the Racine community. As you try St. Hagop’s famous katah recipe, the church invites you to listen to some traditional Armenian music at: “Yerkel: A collection of Armenian Folk Songs,” go to:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZxxMKY_Mg4

