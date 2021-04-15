Annual Reconfiguration of Monument at Heritage Park to Take Place on April 18

BOSTON — The annual reconfiguration of the Abstract Sculpture at Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway, Boston will take place on Sunday, April 18, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Rain date is April 25.

The annual reconfiguration is supported by the Park’s Charles and Doreen Bilezikian Endowed Fund.

Due to the pandemic, the reconfiguration did not take place last year.

On Sunday morning, a crane will lift, pull apart and reconfigure the two halves of the

Abstract Sculpture, a split rhomboid dodecahedron made of stainless steel and aluminum, to create a new sculptural shape.

The reconfiguration usually takes 3-4 hours depending on its complexity.