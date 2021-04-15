  TOP STORIES WEEK   15
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
15

Week

Latest articles of the week
Armenian Heritage Park's abstract sculpture through the years
Community

Annual Reconfiguration of Monument at Heritage Park to Take Place on April 18

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
13
0

BOSTON — The annual reconfiguration of the Abstract Sculpture at Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway, Boston will take place on Sunday, April 18, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Rain date is April 25.

The annual reconfiguration is supported by the Park’s Charles and Doreen Bilezikian Endowed Fund.

Due to the pandemic, the reconfiguration did not take place last year.

On Sunday morning, a crane will lift, pull apart and reconfigure the two halves of the

Abstract Sculpture, a split rhomboid dodecahedron made of stainless steel and aluminum, to create a new sculptural shape.

The reconfiguration usually takes 3-4 hours depending on its complexity.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The annual reconfiguration of the Abstract Sculpture is symbolic of all who pulled away or were forced to pull away from their country of origin and came to these Massachusetts shores, establishing themselves in new and different ways.

“Luckily, the project had a designer, Don Tellalian, AIA who was sensitive to the imperatives of civic space…the design uses abstract, geometric forms…evokes the broader historic struggles of all immigrants…offers multivalent possibilities for interpretation shaped by visitors’ own histories…” wrote Jane Whitehead in Forget Me Not, ArchitectureBoston, the publication of the Boston Society of Architects.

Aurelian Mardiros oversees the annual reconfiguration of the Abstract Sculpture, fabricated by A&A Industries in Peabody, the generous gift of Park Benefactor’s Anahid and Aurelian Mardiros, founders of A&A Industries, a leader in custom contract manufacturing.

Joining teams from A&A Industries and Jerry Rigging Corp are William Martin who oversees the Park’s Care & Maintenance, representing the Armenian Heritage Foundation, sponsors of the Park and Don Tellalian, AIA, the Park’s architect/designer.

The Abstract Sculpture, a key feature of the Park, sits atop a Reflecting Pool.

The Sculpture is dedicated to lives lost during the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923 and all genocides.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The water of the Reflecting Pool washes over its side and re-emerges as a single jet of water at the Labyrinth’s center, representing hope and rebirth.

The Labyrinth, a circular winding path paved in grass and inlaid stone, celebrates life’s journey.  Art, Service, Science, Commerce are etched around its circle in tribute to contributions made to American life and culture.

Armenian Heritage Park and its endowed programs is a gift to the City of Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts from Armenian-Americans.

The Park is between the Carousel and the North End Park, and Faneuil Hall Marketplace and Christopher Columbus Park. For further information, visit ArmenianHeritagePark.org. email  hello@ArmenianHeritagePark.org.

 

 

SHARE
Previous Armenia Accuses Azerbaijan of Reneging on Hostage Returns
Next My Way Celebrates Creative Inclusion for Those with Autism
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.