Marvelous Marvin Hagler Dies, Kechejian Used to Be His Personal Physician

BARTLETT, N. H. (thefightcity.com, legacy.com, espn.com) The untimely death of legendary middleweight boxing champion Marvelous Marvin Hagler at age 66 on Saturday, March 13, brought back memories of his defeating Alan Minter for the title at London’s Wembley Arena in 1980. Upon the fight being stopped by the referee, bottles and cans descended as Hagler’s cornermen rushed in to shield him. Among those protecting Hagler from debris were his longtime personal physician from Brockton, MA, Dr. Nishan Kechejian (seen here with glasses in the foreground surrounding Hagler). Kechejian was a faithful parishioner at the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church in Cambridge which he served as a Diocesan delegate for the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America.
