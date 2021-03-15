Armenian Bones Resurface in Ankara

Largely forgotten now, the aims of these acts were not merely to expel the Armenians but ensure they could never return and erase all trace they had once been there. Besides the fires, erasure was enacted through land confiscations, the dynamiting of churches and monasteries throughout Turkey, and the kidnapping and Islamicizing of survivors.

The only remaining Christian religious site for Armenians in Angora after the fire was the small early 19th-century chapel within the Armenian Catholic cemetery. However, as Angora grew into Turkey’s new capital of Ankara, the cemetery in the centrally-located Ulus district became prime real estate, something which did not escape Ataturk’s notice. According to a new Turkish-language academic paper, “The Last Armenian Catholic Chapel in Ankara and Transmission [Transferal] of Its Community to the French Chapel” by Aved Kelleci, published in the Journal of Ankara Studies, in 1935 Ataturk suggested a committee be established to determine a new location for an Armenian Catholic church and cemetery. While the article is not direct about what actually happened, it notes no such committee was ever formed and instead the church and chapel were immediately abandoned. It states, based on oral history, that the same year Armenians began using the newly opened municipal Cebeci Asri Cemetery and the Latin Rite Church of St. Tereza, which eliminated the need for their separate chapel and cemetery which were later destroyed.

The situation as described in Kelleci’s article leaves many questions which perhaps can be answered by reading between the lines. Even if the remaining Armenians in Ankara decided on their own to stop using their cemetery, the idea that they abandoned their last remaining chapel for the Latin Rite St. Tereza raises questions. Armenian Catholics are not members of the Latin Rite, so it seems strange at best for them to abandon their own chapel to use that of another denomination. It seems more than coincidental that Armenians would just happen to stop using the site at the same time Ataturk announced his desire to resolve the issue of its location through a committee which was never formed. As a tiny marginalized group of survivors, the Armenians of Ankara would have no way to resist such a design on their property and place of worship, and it would seem the shift to use of the Latin Rite church was one of necessity rather than preference. Already in 1935, ground was broken on the outskirts of the cemetery for the construction of the unique modernist İller Bankası building, completed in 1937 by architect Seyfi Arkan for the recently established state-owned investment and development bank.

For a clearer picture of what happened, one can also look to the now more infamous case of the St. Hagop Armenian Catholic Cemetery in Istanbul, which garnered attention during the Gezi Park protest of 2013. The centuries-old cemetery was located in the Beyoğlu area, which became an elite district during the early Republican period and its land extremely valuable. After decades of attempts to confiscate it, finally in 1931 the municipality of Istanbul claimed that the land belonged to a Turkish foundation and invalidated the Armenian foundation’s ownership of it.

After multiple failed court cases attempting to save the cemetery, it was completely expropriated in 1939 and many of the marble tombstones were repurposed in the restoration of the new Eminönü Square and the stairs of Gezi Park. This context of what was happening elsewhere to Armenian properties throughout Turkey shows that the Ankara events fall in line with the state policy of confiscation of Armenian properties, which had been ongoing in Turkey for decades. Built on top of St. Hagop Cemetery were the TRT Istanbul Radio Building and some of the city’s earliest and most prominent international hotels such as the Hyatt Regency and Hilton. Similarly, directly over the site of the Ankara Armenian Cemetery are multiple governmental institutions, including the Ankara Vakıf Museum of ethnography, the Ankara Anatolian Vocational and Technical High School, and the Museum of the Turkish Republic’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

In fact, the entire Ulus district of Ankara, the former Armenian Catholic area which would have had many confiscated Armenian besides this cemetery, is full of such important state institutions as ministries, universities, and hospitals. These Armenian properties were often turned into state institutions as this would prevent anyone from being able to make claims on them later as opposed to being private property.