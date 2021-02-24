Dozens Detained At Anti-Government Protest In Yerevan

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Dozens of members and supporters of an Armenian opposition alliance were detained on Tuesday, February 23, as they attempted to stop Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from entering a government building in Yerevan.

The Homeland Salvation Movement alliance had urged supporters to surround the building that houses several government ministers as part of its ongoing campaign of street protests aimed at forcing Pashinyan to resign.

The high-rise was cordoned off in the morning by scores of riot police that kept protesters at bay and enabled Pashinyan to enter it and hold a meeting with senior officials from the Armenian Ministry of Environment.

More than 50 protesters were detained on the spot. Gegham Manukyan, a senior opposition figure, claimed that the police made more than 100 arrests.

Manukyan said security forces tried unsuccessfully to detain Ishkhan Saghatelyan, who coordinates the opposition movement’s day-to-day activities. “We didn’t let them do that,” he told reporters.

According to eyewitnesses, Saghatelyan was injured in an apparent scuffle with the riot police.