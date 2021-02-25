Pashinyan Accuses Military Leaders of Plot

“As the democratically elected prime minister of the Republic of Armenia, I order all servicemembers of every rank of the Armenian Armed Forces to perform their duties of defending the Homeland’s borders, and avoid meddling in politics” Pashinyan declared as crowds cheered.

The prime minister also defended his government’s record as a benefactor to the military since taking office two years ago, stating that no expense was spared in upgrading the army’s fighting capabilities, lifting living conditions and providing wage raises across the board. “Unfortunately, the regime which enriched itself at the military’s expense for decades continues to hold sway,” Pashinyan said, referring to the former administration.

At another square in central Yerevan, a coalition of 16 opposition parties, including the formerly-ruling Republicans, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, and Prosperous Armenia held a smaller rally in which it called once more for Pashinyan’s resignation, and offered its support to the military. Vasgen Manukyan, the coalition’s pick for prime minister, claimed that this was the current government’s last chance to leave without blood. Seyran Ohanyan, a former minister of defence under Sargsyan who also commanded the unsuccessful defense of Shushi, spoke at the rally, which was also attended by general Yurki Khatchaturov. Khatchaturov is currently facing charges for ordering the army to violently crush protests on March 1, 2008.

Another former president, Robert Kocharyan, also voiced support for the military’s standoff with the government. “At this crucial moment, we call on the people to stand by the Armenian Armed Forces. The government which lost the war and ceded lands must leave.”

“They want to paint me as a traitor,” Pashinyan said, referring to the opposition parties, “but let me tell you what treason is. When we were fighting the war in October, the heads of these parties tried to convince the army to take power in Yerevan instead of fighting the Turks,” He then reiterated that he was not trying to deflect blame or responsibility for the defeat on anyone else, but instead took a more conciliatory tone towards his detractors.

Calling once more for the army’s chief of staff to resign, Pashinyan announced his readiness to open a dialogue with all opposition forces in order to find a solution to the current crisis, insisting only that it be done within the framework of the constitution. The prime minister then led his supporters towards Yerevan’s working-class Yerort Marz district, as the opposition attempted to block access to the National Assembly building.