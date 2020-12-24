In addition to the pandemic, in 2020, the US experienced another spectacle during the presidential election.

In elections, more often than not, the incumbent is favored to win. However, during President Trump’s administration, the country has become so polarized that a record number of voters went to the polls. It would be a disservice to the truth to state that Mr. Trump did not enjoy popularity. An unprecedented number of devoted fans —74 million, to be exact — have an undying devotion to him and cast their ballots for him. In this polarized mood, his opponent got a record amount, 81 million.

Trump has yet to concede losing the election and congratulate President-Elect Joseph Biden, for the simple reason that Mr. Trump does not believe in losing. Further drama is ahead of us until (and perhaps after) the inauguration on January 20.

Back in Armenia, the healthcare system has been overloaded to the point of collapse, because of the rampant pandemic. This situation now is compounded by the outcome of the Karabakh war, which sent to the hospitals 10,000 wounded soldiers. A total of 5000 Armenian soldiers lost their lives, leaving mayhem behind. This has been the worst catastrophe to hit Armenia since the Genocide, because the loss of lives has also been coupled with the loss of territory.

As tremendous as the losses are, perhaps they pale against the uncertain future that awaits Armenia now.

Armenia has become mortally wounded in the process of Russia and Turkey settling scores. Many pundits who had discounted Turkey’s Pan-Turanian designs as fiction have suddenly realized that Turkish forces are at Armenia’s borders, demanding access through Armenia to the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhichevan.

The resulting turmoil is too challenging for the Pashinyan regime to handle. The ensuing confusion, the acrimonious debates and finger pointing have not left any room for a compromise. Armenia’s political chaos has become a laughingstock for the leadership in Baku and Ankara.

The opposition labels Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as a traitor. But certainly he is not; he is indeed a patriot, but he is an incompetent leader. His Velvet Revolution failed to deliver on its promises. Of course, the uncontrollable pandemic was responsible for the economic collapse there but over and above the pandemic, his team failed miserably in terms of diplomacy and in improving the economy prior to COVID.

Through an ill-advised campaign to seize illegally acquired wealth from the oligarchs, he effectively drove the entrepreneurs out of the country along with their capital, while on the other hand failing to attract new investments from abroad.

The parliamentary opposition, comprising Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia, are far from wielding any political power.

And a group of seventeen parties, not represented in the parliament, have formed an opposition front headed by former prime minister, Vazgen Manoukyan. But behind that group, the shadow of the former regime is looming to scare away the majority of the voters.

If Pashinyan has effectively achieved anything, it is demonizing the old regime’s representatives and polarizing society.

The population in Armenia is now left licking its wounds. Confusion abounds. Many people are asking for Pashinyan’s resignation, without pointing out a viable alternative.

President Armen Sarkissian also is calling for Pashinyan’s resignation, hoping he himself can lead during the transition period, assisted by technocrats, but his drive has not gotten much traction, either.

The only silver lining behind the pandemic is that it has halted the emigration. The danger of Armenia’s depopulation is very real once the pandemic subsides.

The Christmas and New Year season is traditionally a period of of rejoicing. But this season comes with desperation and trauma in Armenia and around the world.

At midnight on December 31, we will all celebrate the coming New Year. It will be time to finally say good riddance and farewell to 2020, and hope for a much better year.