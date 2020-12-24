Dink Family Lawyers Slam Court after Quick Sentencing Review

ISTANBUL (DuvarEnglish.com) — The Istanbul chief public prosecutor’s office presented a 68-page sentencing opinion to the court regarding the murder case of Armenian-Turkish journalist Hrant Dink. But the court gave only two days to Dink family’s lawyers to prepare their review of the prosecutors’ legal assessments.

Lawyers for Dink’s family slammed the court’s decision, saying that they needed two months to file their opinion with regards to such a high-profile case, in which police officers and intelligence agents stand trial.

Thirteen years after Dink was assassinated in Istanbul, the trial of several people accused of involvement in the murder, including government security officials, is still dragging on.

A 2017 indictment accused the police officers and intelligent agency now on trial of neglect of duty, destroying evidence and other offenses. A total of 77 suspects are on trial as part of the case.

During the hearing on December 14, the chief public prosecutor’s office presented its final sentencing opinion to the court.

A day later, on December 15, the court asked the Dink family’s lawyers to present their review of this opinion of the prosecutors but gave only two days to submit their answer, i.e. until the next scheduled hearing on December 17.