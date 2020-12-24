Why the US Should Support Armenians in Artsakh, How to Cut Aid to Azerbaijan and Turkey, and Enforce the Patriot Act

By Aris Govjian
America needs allies around the world if it is going to remain a global economic and geopolitical leader. An opportunity is available to the United States of America to both gain a global ally in the Armenian Diaspora and to raise its own prestige and influence. For months, Armenians have been under attack by Azerbaijan and Turkey. Their goal has been to commit another genocide against the Armenians and wipe out the first nation on earth to accept Christianity. While a peace agreement has been signed, it seems to be temporary and fragile as the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey tell their population that their fight and struggle with Armenian is not over. They are torturing and beheading captured Armenian civilians and prisoners of war. America can do the right thing, and it does not require a single soldier to go to war.
Stop Giving Away Money and Weapons
Hundreds of millions if not billions of tax-payer dollars in military grants and aid were sent to Turkey and Azerbaijan, and they decided to use it to destroy schools, hospitals, and cities where innocent people live. They used it to murder a civilian population friendly to the United States. The simple act of stopping military aid to Turkey and Azerbaijan will save the US billions and save countless lives. Azerbaijan and its allies have already committed war crimes and began using it for propaganda to incite more violence. The time has come to stop wasting money on blood thirsty regimes.
Recognize the Independence of Artsakh
A clear statement officially recognizing Artsakh as an independent country will raise the reputation of the United States and make it a leader among nations. Armenians are being targeted because of their unique culture, Christian faith, and the fact they are native to the land that Turkey and Azerbaijan want. Armenians have a country, and a part of it known as Artsakh was separated by Stalin during the time of the Soviet Union. On September 2, 1991, the people of Artsakh declared their independence from the Soviet Union. Unfortunately, most of the world does not recognize it as an independent country, even though it has its own operating government serving and protecting their people.