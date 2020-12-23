Artsakh TV Report December 2020

STEPANAKERT – The Armenian Mirror-Spectator continues its cooperation with Artsakh’s Public TV Company. The series of English-subtitled reports presents the most recent political and economic state of affairs. Today’s report includes the following.

1. Arayik Harutyunyan, the president of Artsakh, is ready to resign

2. Could the war have be stopped earlier and under more favorable conditions?

3. Artsakh’s economy makes efforts to revive and develop.

4. Kindergartens are back: children of Artskakh tell about their war experience.