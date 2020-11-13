St. Vartan Priest and Council Meet with Oakland City Councilmember Bas

OAKLAND, Calif. – On November 12, Der Krikor Zakaryan, parish priest of St. Vartan Armenian Apostolic Church in Oakland, CA, along with present and past members Parish Council members met with District 2 Oakland City Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas and Lia Salaverry, Staff Member.

During the meeting, many issues were discussed including St. Vartan’s longtime presence in Oakland of dating back almost a century, community activity and other needs stemming from the recent hate crimes in the San Francisco area. Fr. Krikor also shared a brief history of the Armenian Church and rituals with the guests.

St. Vartan Church representatives declared they look forward to engaging further with Councilperson Bas and her staff to remain connected in the neighborhood and greater Oakland community.