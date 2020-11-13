  TOP STORIES WEEK   46
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
46

Week

Latest articles of the week
From left, Lia Azul Salaverry (Councilmember Staff), Dicko Shahvekilian, Fr. Krikor Zakaryan, Oakland City Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas, Kim Bardakian, Nicole Vasgerdsian
Community

St. Vartan Priest and Council Meet with Oakland City Councilmember Bas

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
18
0

OAKLAND, Calif. – On November 12, Der Krikor Zakaryan, parish priest of St. Vartan Armenian Apostolic Church in Oakland, CA, along with present and past members Parish Council members met with District 2 Oakland City Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas and Lia Salaverry, Staff Member.

During the meeting, many issues were discussed including St. Vartan’s longtime presence in Oakland of dating back almost a century, community activity and other needs stemming from the recent hate crimes in the San Francisco area. Fr. Krikor also shared a brief history of the Armenian Church and rituals with the guests.

St. Vartan Church representatives declared they look forward to engaging further with Councilperson Bas and her staff to remain connected in the neighborhood and greater Oakland community.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Preserve Artsakh: An Open Letter to the World Community
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.