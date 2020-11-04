US Voting Sites Include Armenian Church Hall, While Boston High-End Armenian Stores Prepare for the Worst

BOSTON/CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – There was at least one Armenian institution serving as a voting site among many such locations in the United States for the November 3 election, Cambridge’s Holy Trinity Armenian Church.

Meanwhile, the anxiety over the aftermath of the election led a number of stores in downtowns to cover up their windows as a preventative measure, including a high-end Armenian-owned clothing store in Boston. Newbury Street real estate owner Charles Talanian in a Boston Globe interview last week said he had brought in private security and was boarding up the windows of vacant stores on his properties.