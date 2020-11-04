  TOP STORIES WEEK   45
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
45

Week

Latest articles of the week
Holy Trinity Armenian Church in Cambridge, Mass. served as an election site on November 3, 2020 (photo Ken Martin)
Community

US Voting Sites Include Armenian Church Hall, While Boston High-End Armenian Stores Prepare for the Worst

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
2
0

BOSTON/CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – There was at least one Armenian institution serving as a voting site among many such locations in the United States for the November 3 election, Cambridge’s Holy Trinity Armenian Church.

1 of 2
The way in to vote at Holy Trinity Armenian Church in Cambridge on November 3, 2020, photo Ken Martin
The entrance to vote at Holy Trinity Armenian Church in Boston on November 3, photo Ken Martin

Meanwhile, the anxiety over the aftermath of the election led a number of stores in downtowns to cover up their windows as a preventative measure, including a high-end Armenian-owned clothing store in Boston. Newbury Street real estate owner Charles Talanian in a Boston Globe interview last week said he had brought in private security and was boarding up the windows of vacant stores on his properties.

Many stores in Boston, including some Armenian-owned ones, boarded up their entrances and windows as a preventative measure prior to the November 3, 2020 election, photo Ken Martin

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous War Shows No Sign of Abating with Increased Turkish, Mercenary Involvement
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.