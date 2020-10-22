Rep. Gabbard Asks NATO to Expel Turkey

WASHINGTON — In a strongly worded resolution introduced this week condemning Turkey’s attacks on Armenian forces and citing Ankara’s ongoing support for terrorists, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) called for the U.S. to work with allies in removing Turkey from NATO.

She cited Turkey escalating its involvement in the war over Karabakh and its hostile actions towards a US ally, Armenia, by closing its border and repeatedly threatening the country as well as Armenian communities around the world.

She also cited statements issued by Turkey directly contradicting those of NATO with regard to seeking peace in Karabakh.