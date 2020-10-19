The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan received a call certifying that Azerbaijani military forces had beheaded an Armenian soldier several days ago.

Tatoyan wrote on his Facebook page that on October 16, a member of the Azerbaijani armed forces called the brother of an Armenian soldier and said that his brother was with them; they beheaded him and were going to post his photo on the Internet. Several hours later, the brother found the photo of on his late brother’s social media page.

The calls were made from the Armenian soldier’s phone number.

These are cruel and terroristic methods. The Human Rights Defender of Armenia has recorded other cases of torture and atrocities; these activities are ongoing.

Armenia is planning to apply to the European Court of Human Rights and present the Azerbaijani military’s beheading of an Armenian serviceman.

“We are now preparing an update of the materials which will be sent to the ECHR, we are going to add this fact also,” Armenia’s Representative to the ECHR Yeghishe Kirakosyan said at a news conference.