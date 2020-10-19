  TOP STORIES WEEK   43
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
43

Week

Latest articles of the week

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan received a call certifying that Azerbaijani military forces had beheaded an Armenian soldier several days ago.

Tatoyan wrote on his Facebook page that on October 16, a member of the Azerbaijani armed forces called the brother of an Armenian soldier and said that his brother was with them; they beheaded him and were going to post his photo on the Internet. Several hours later, the brother found the photo of on his late brother’s social media page.

The calls were made from the Armenian soldier’s phone number.

These are cruel and terroristic methods. The Human Rights Defender of Armenia has recorded other cases of torture and atrocities; these activities are ongoing.

Armenia is planning to apply to the European Court of Human Rights and present the Azerbaijani military’s beheading of an Armenian serviceman.

“We are now preparing an update of the materials which will be sent to the ECHR, we are going to add this fact also,” Armenia’s Representative to the ECHR Yeghishe Kirakosyan said at a news conference.

Armenia’s Representative to the ECHR Yeghishe Kirakosyan
  • The Defense Ministry of Artsakh has published a new list of servicemen killed in action. The total number is 729.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Azerbaijan keeps number of its military casualties secret, but according to the estimates of the Armenian side, it’s above 6000, which includes both regular army servicemen and terrorists sent by Turkey to the conflict zone.

  • 9 Azerbaijani UAVs were destroyed by the Armenian side on October 18, 2 of which were in the territory of the Republic of Armenia Ministry of Defense’s Artsrun Hovhannisyan said at a press conference.
  • Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented the situation in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone following the October 17 agreement on humanitarian ceasefire to French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Minister Mnatsakanyan highly appreciated the personal contribution of French President Emmanuel Macron to the achievement of the agreement on the humanitarian ceasefire and recorded that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan once again refused to fulfill it and continues the large-scale aggression against Artsakh.

FM Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the reinforcement of the ceasefire regime and the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

  • The European Union on Sunday deplored continuing hostilities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh and urged the conflicting parties to respect a fresh ceasefire agreement without any preconditions.

“I have just called the ministers of foreign affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan to impress upon them that the ceasefire should be unconditional and strictly respected by the two sides,” Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign and security policy chief, said in a statement.

“I have also underlined that attacks on civilians should stop immediately,” he said. “They cannot be justified. I have reiterated that the EU remains ready to support the parties and the OSCE in a long-term solution to the conflict.” For his full statement, see this earlier Mirror posting.

Borrell’s appeal came as deadly fighting continued in the conflict zone despite the supposed entry into force on Saturday night of another Armenian-Azerbaijani ceasefire agreement. The warring sides blamed each other for the truce violations.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Borrell revealed that the agreement was brokered by French President Emmanuel Macron “in coordination with the other OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” namely Russia and the United States.

“The EU deplores that, unfortunately, violations continue, with reported fighting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh,” he said. “This leads to more civilian suffering. It aggravates the conflict between States and respective societies, rendering the healing of wounds even more difficult. The population in Nagorno-Karabakh has already experienced excessive suffering.”

The Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers had also reached a truce agreement on October 10 during talks in Moscow mediated by Russia. Fighting along the Karabakh “line of contact” did not stop as a result, however.

SHARE
Previous Azerbaijanis Demonstrate at State House in Boston about Artsakh, Insult Kardashians
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaArtsakhAzerbaijanTurkey
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.