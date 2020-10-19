Azerbaijanis Demonstrate at State House in Boston about Artsakh, Insult Kardashians

BOSTON – A handful of Azerbaijanis were demonstrating in front of the Massachusetts State House in Boston in the afternoon of October 19. The police made them remove their flag from the wall, according to an eyewitness. Their signs called attention to destruction in Ganja, and included slogans such as, “Don’t believe Armenia,” “Karabakh is Azerbaijan,” and “Stop Armenian terrorism.” They veered into the more vulgar realm with other slogans, like “Kardashian Make Porn Not War.”

Thanks to Martin Haroutunian for all photographs.