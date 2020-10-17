Armenian Community of Atlanta Demonstrates at CNN and the Georgia State Capitol

ATLANTA – The growing Armenian community of Atlanta, Georgia joined for a “Rally for Peace in Artsakh and Armenia” on October 15 at the CNN headquarters in downtown Atlanta. Approximately 250 Armenians participated in a demonstration at CNN, which also included members of the Armenian communities of Charlotte, North Carolina and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Armenian community gathered with flags of the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh chanting and demanding for CNN to “report the truth” about the Azerbaijani aggression supported by Turkey.

Prior to arriving at CNN, an “Artsakh Strong ATL-wide (car) cruise” began in Duluth and slowed down traffic to almost a halt on Interstate 85.

After an hour in front of the CNN headquarters, the demonstration continued at the historic Georgia State Capitol building, which was reported on by Fox 5 News of Atlanta. In front of the capitol, Mary Trachian, Esq., gave the keynote speech. She called upon state representatives and the governor of Georgia to recognize the aggression of Azerbaijan and the involvement of Turkey in their war on Artsakh and Armenia. Very Rev. Fr. Norayr Kazazian, pastor of the Armenian Church of Atlanta, also spoke. He stressed the importance of the diaspora helping Artsakh and Armenia, especially at this critical time. The rally concluded with a closing prayer.