Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree on New Cease-Fire in Nagorno-Karabakh Fighting

YEREVAN/BAKU/STEPANAKERT (RFE, MFA Artsakh) – Armenia and Azerbaijan say they have agreed on a new cease-fire to stop the escalating fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The foreign ministries of both countries posted identical statements on their websites late on October 17, announcing a halt in fighting as of midnight local time.

“This decision was taken following the statement of the presidents of the French Republic, the Russian Federation, and the United States of America, representing the co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, of October 1, 2020, the statement by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group of October 5, and in line with the Moscow statement of October 10,” the statements said.

The Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe is a diplomatic initiative headed by France, Russia, and the United States, aimed at trying to resolve the conflict, which first erupted in 1988 in the waning days of the Soviet Union.