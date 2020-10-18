Armenian Rights Council of America Asks BBC for Objective Coverage on Karabakh

WATERTOWN – The accompanying letter is addressed to the BBC’s American offices concerning BBC coverage of the current attacks on the Republic of Mountainous Karabakh (Artsakh).
Dear sirs,
When the war erupted in and around Nagorno Karabakh on September 27, 2020, we turned to the BBC as one of the traditionally most reliable and objective news sources in the world. However, to our dismay, your reporting from the war zone up to this point does not live up to your reputation of objectivity.
We do not want to speculate as to why this has happened, but can only comment on the results.
To our knowledge, your reporter filed only once from the Armenian side in Stepanakert while he was taking refuge in a building, huddled with civilians running away from indiscriminate Azerbaijani bombing. Most of the remainder of your reporting emanated from Azerbaijan or Tbilisi, Georgia, with a distinct pro-Azerbaijani bent. It was particularly heartrending to watch Orla Guerrin’s coverage with a somber tone describing Azerbaijani women lamenting the loss of loved ones and blaming the Armenian side for the bombing.